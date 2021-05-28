Gwatney Automotive Minute: 5-28-21

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - AutoZone is hosting a "Drive-Up Hiring Event" in North Little Rock on Friday, May 28. The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their newest location at 4228 E. McCain Blvd Unit A.

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to drive-thru or walk-up and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives.