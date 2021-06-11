Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Conway police investigating Thursday night shooting at convenience store
Conway High School student-athlete named Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year
McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach
Newsfeed Now: School van driver caught on video hitting student; Man rescued from inside of giant fan at vineyard
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Conway High School student-athlete named Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Top Stories
The Latest: South Carolina ends academic year with deficit
Palmer and Gibson earn 1st US Olympic diving berths
The Latest: Tsitsipas vs Zverev going to 5th set in Paris
Former Michigan State star to remain in jail in murder case
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 6-11-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Jun 11, 2021 / 09:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2021 / 09:29 AM CDT
Trending Stories
FOX 16 Investigates: Woman files lawsuit hoping for policy change surrounding PIT maneuvers
Video
Lawsuit filed after airman killed in North Little Rock gas station
Video
Pine Bluff Police: One dead, one arrested in shooting
Governor Hutchinson tours flood damage in Southeast Arkansas
Video
Woman’s lawsuit against Arkansas State Police over PIT maneuver on her gains national attention after FOX16 Investigates story
Video