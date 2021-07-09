Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Fully vaccinated Americans ‘do not need’ a COVID-19 booster shot at this time, agencies say
GM recalling over 400K Chevy, GMC pickups because air bags can explode
Videos: Pre-Elsa rain turns New York City subways into rivers
Video
Biden to sign executive order to promote competition in US economy
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Euro 2020 final: Where Italy and England can win or lose
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Astros’ giveaways sure to grab Yanks’ attention
Diverse England team wins fans in nation eager for good news
Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 7-9-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Jul 9, 2021 / 08:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 02:50 PM CDT
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Police track down man accused of kidnapping 6-year-old girl while riding her bike
Video
Woman in custody after escaping Faulkner County Detention Center
ARDOT: Significant weekend closures to I-30 in Little Rock
POLICE: One person found dead at Little Rock apartment complex
LRFD employee arrested on child porn charges
Video