Gwatney Automotive Minute: 8-20-21

(WPIX) – At least two new COVID-19 variants have hit the United States, and they could be worse than the delta variant in their infectiousness and ability to stand up to vaccines, according to a top medical authority.

The lambda variant, along with another one so new it doesn't even have a Greek letter name yet, is causing concern, according to Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. So far, the new variant has been called B.1.621.