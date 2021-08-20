Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Bandages off! Dog set on fire in Mississippi is making miraculous recovery
Teacher’s social media post about slain 10-year-old girl causes outrage
Video
Lambda and B.1.621: New COVID variants could be worst yet, doctor warns
Video
Bankrupt Boy Scouts get conditional OK for deal that includes $850M in abuse compensation
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Preseason poll review; SEC preview
Top Stories
Nadal out of US Open, ends season because of injured foot
Ugás seizes late-career spotlight, takes a shot at Pacquiao
Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles
LEADING OFF: Ohtani road show to Cleveland; Astros optimism
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 8-20-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
FOX16 Investigates: Little Rock law firm fighting owners of downtown high-rise over building repairs
Video
Newport community gathers to remember Sydney Sutherland one year after her death
Video
White County elementary school puts funding towards getting students back on track amid pandemic
Video
Meet the Team
American woman leading effort to rescue interpreters
Video