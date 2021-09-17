Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
What exactly are the current COVID guidelines for schools?
Nevada man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay
Video
Instagram chief faces criticism after comparing social media to cars
Video
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Guardiola defends his plea for ‘more fans’ at Man City game
Top Stories
At long last, Ballmer, Clippers break ground on new home
Raducanu back in Britain and in demand after US Open win
LEADING OFF: Angels’ Ohtani might not pitch again this year
Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 9-17-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 08:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 03:37 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Family finds bodies of loved ones following West Little Rock double homicide
Video
Neighbors share memory of victims killed in West Little Rock double shooting
Video
Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots
LRPD chief considering taking city to court, lawyer says
Video
Police identify woman, child as victims in West Little Rock deadly shooting