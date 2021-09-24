Gwatney Automotive Minute: 9-24-21

BREWSTER, N.Y. (WPIX) – When 36-year-old New York City mother Cecilia Vega-Britez was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia last week, six and a half months pregnant with her fifth son, she started to worry when she didn't get her second dose of the anti-viral Remdesivir.

So Vega-Britez did a Facebook Live from her hospital bed in Westchester, demanding to know what her treatment regimen was, even as she had difficulty breathing. She said her treatment plan was to get Remdesivir every 24 hours.