Healthy Lasagna for National Lasagna Day

In honor of National Lasagna Day dietitian Sarah Palmiero with Garver Wellness has developed a healthy take on this comforting classic, making it a perfect dish for meal prep.
Lasagna with Mushrooms and Turkey Sausage
- ½ pound whole wheat lasagna noodles
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped baby portobella mushrooms
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1-pound turkey Italian sausage
- 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
- 1 6 oz. can tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, divided
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 15 oz. skim milk ricotta cheese
- 1 cup grated parmesan, divided
- 1 cup chopped baby spinach
- 1 ball of fresh mozzarella, diced into small squares
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Fill a large bowl with very hot tap water. Add the noodles and allow them to sit in the water for 20 minutes. Drain.
- Heat the olive oil in a large (10 to 12-inch) skillet. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes over medium-low heat, until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the sausage and cook over medium-low heat, breaking it up with a fork, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until no longer pink.
- Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, the basil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Simmer, uncovered, over medium-low heat, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thickened.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, ½ cup of Parmesan, the spinach, the remaining 2 tablespoons of parsley, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
- Spoon 1/3 of the sauce into a 9 x 12 by 2-inch rectangular baking dish, spreading the sauce over the bottom of the dish. Then add the layers as follows: half the pasta, half the mozzarella, half the ricotta mixture, and one third of the sauce. Add the rest of the pasta, mozzarella, ricotta mixture, and finally, sauce. Sprinkle with ½ cup of Parmesan.
- Bake for 30 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling.