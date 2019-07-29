Breaking News
Ted Suhl’s sentence commuted by President Trump

Healthy Lasagna for National Lasagna Day

Fox16
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of National Lasagna Day dietitian Sarah Palmiero with Garver Wellness has developed a healthy take on this comforting classic, making it a perfect dish for meal prep.

Lasagna with Mushrooms and Turkey Sausage

  • ½ pound whole wheat lasagna noodles
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped baby portobella mushrooms
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1-pound turkey Italian sausage
  • 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 6 oz. can tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, divided
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 15 oz. skim milk ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup grated parmesan, divided
  • 1 cup chopped baby spinach
  • 1 ball of fresh mozzarella, diced into small squares 

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Fill a large bowl with very hot tap water. Add the noodles and allow them to sit in the water for 20 minutes. Drain.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a large (10 to 12-inch) skillet. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes over medium-low heat, until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the sausage and cook over medium-low heat, breaking it up with a fork, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until no longer pink.
  4. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, the basil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Simmer, uncovered, over medium-low heat, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thickened.
  5. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, ½ cup of Parmesan, the spinach, the remaining 2 tablespoons of parsley, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.
  6. Spoon 1/3 of the sauce into a 9 x 12 by 2-inch rectangular baking dish, spreading the sauce over the bottom of the dish. Then add the layers as follows: half the pasta, half the mozzarella, half the ricotta mixture, and one third of the sauce. Add the rest of the pasta, mozzarella, ricotta mixture, and finally, sauce. Sprinkle with ½ cup of Parmesan.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss