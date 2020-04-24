Jail Escapee from Prairie County

Prairie County, Ark. (ASP News Release)

The Arkansas State Police and Prairie County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a jail escapee.

Anyone who may have seen Earl Eugene Parks (picture attached to news release) since shortly before midnight Thursday evening (April 23rd) is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (870) 256-4137.

Parks is a white male, 47 years old, bald headed and clean shaven.

Parks was being held in connection with a murder investigation in Prairie County that began earlier this year.