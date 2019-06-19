The Good Earth Garden Center opened for business in 1974 as primarily a retail nursery and growing facility. It has since developed into a full service garden center offering a quality selection of shrubs, trees, annuals, perennials, roses, vegetables, bulbs, herbs, houseplants, tropicals, pottery, fountains, soil, mulch, and stone yard, complete with landscape design and installation services, irrigation installation and repair, lawn and landscape maintenance, Mosquito X misting systems and gift shop. Basically everything a gardening or outdoor living fan would want can be found at The Good Earth Garden Center! It’s been exciting to serve the community for over forty years and we look forward to another great forty years of helping you realize your landscaping dreams!

Our Services

Are you looking for professional landscape design or professional landscape installation services in the Little Rock area? Trust the experience and reputation of The Good Earth Garden Center. Since 1974, we have provided expert landscaping in Little Rock and surrounding cities. The Good Earth is proud to offer our horticultural experience direct-to-you. Our comprehensive landscaping design and installation services include: planning, planting and ongoing maintenance of your lawns, gardens and plantings for individuals or commercial enterprises.

We have teams of experienced and trusted nurserymen and state-of-the-art lawn care equipment to make your planting and maintenance easy and efficient. One call to Good Earth and your landscaping is cared for quickly, cleanly and professionally. It’s that simple.

We’re proud to serve clients of all sizes, from individual homes to large multi-building developments and shopping centers. We’re especially proud of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the innovative and elegant Clinton Library rooftop garden in Little Rock, which we assisted in designing and planting of and provide ongoing maintenance for. We bring this “Presidential Quality” to your landscape.

Put your property in the best hands, Good Earth landscaping. You’ll be pleased with the attentiveness, punctuality, and professionalism of our landscaping design and installation services. We’ll take the worry out of landscaping and provide ongoing improvements to your watering systems, annuals and perennials, shrubs, hedges, trees, and lawns. Our service provides continuous improvement to your landscape, which reflects well on you.

Interested in our professional landscape design and installation services, Contact us today to speak with one of our landscape representatives. From seasonal clean-ups to on-going maintenance, we can enhance your property with our knowledge and professional experience. Let us put our green thumbs to work for you!

For expert landscaping in Little Rock, trust The Good Earth Garden Center, the first name in landscaping.

Inventory

Wondering what kind of items we carry?

Here’s a list! These are items that we either have in stock or have had in the past. Please give us a call (501-868-4666) or email for availability and pricing. If you don’t see what you are looking for, call or email us with a description and we will do our best to find it for you!

SEASONAL DECOR

VINES & GROUNDCOVER

TROPICALS & HOUSEPLANTS

VEGETABLES, HERBS, & FRUIT

TREES

SHRUBS

SEASONAL COLOR

WEED, DISEASE, & INSECT CONTROL

FERTILIZER

POTTERY

MULCH, SOIL, & STONE

PERENNIALS

GIFT SHOP