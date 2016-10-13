Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Pope County Quorum Court calls special casino meeting
Top Stories
Web Extra: Casinos compare what each one could offer
Photos: Cow in custody after running man over on Arkansas bridge
LRSD’s Dads take your child to school on the first day – August 13
Feds ‘seeing more and more drugs shipped through the mail’ following latest bust in Arkansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Bayern begins German Cup defense with 3-1 win over Cottbus
Top Stories
Report: Petition with NLRB seeks union for NFL running backs
Top Stories
Lowry (thumb) withdraws from USA Basketball’s World Cup team
Saudi rights no concern for Anthony Joshua’s fight promoter
NCAA amends agent rules to no longer require college degree
Indians’ Puig drops appeal of 3-game suspension for brawl
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Good4Utah
Subway Employee Accused of Drugging Police Officer’s Drink