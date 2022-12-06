Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
Politics from The Hill
Talk Business & Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little …
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential …
Video
FBI confirms involvement in arrest of Johnson County …
Video
Report: Wage growth in Arkansas is 4th-lowest
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Red and White Report
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Top Stories
FACT FOCUS: 5 full-court shots a stretch even for …
Top Stories
Doctors say Pelé’s health improving, remains in hospital
Top Stories
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of …
Ake expects tough time marking teammate Álvarez at …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Outdoor News
Campus Spotlight
Food for the Holidays
Santa Tracker
Santa’s Local Gifts
Jobs
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway
Little Rock Events