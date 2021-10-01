Arkansas Department of Health, Little Rock School District partner to host flu clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we head into flu season health experts are saying it’s important to get a flu shot, especially during a pandemic.

That’s why the Arkansas Department of Health and Little Rock School District partnered together to host flu clinics today.

The first flu clinics at school happened at Booker and Gibbs Magnet Elementary Schools.

“It’s super important to get the flu vaccine, especially with COVID-19,” Jacque McEwin, with LRSD said. “We can help prevent illness, it can help you get milder symptoms.”

Doctors are advising everyone to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible to help prevent severe cases of the flu this fall and winter. Doctors say you can get a booster and a flu shot the same day.