LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new drug for Alzheimer’s disease has been shown to slow cognitive decline in a large trial group.

This new drug is one of the strongest in the third phase of the trial to show positive results.

“It means a lot to us knowing that you could actually have a viable treatment that could give you more time with your loved one,” David Cook, whose father suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, said.

Now, a new trial for a drug has shown signs of slowing cognitive decline.

“This is the first time that we have seen a treatment for the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s,” Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director Kirsten Dickins said.

In the trial, drug manufacturer, Eli Lilly reports the drug Donanemab showed that nearly half of the study’s participants had no decline in cognition and function for one year.

Giving families like the Cooks optimism for a future cure.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of more time. time is a commodity that you can’t purchase, not a value you can place on it, so anything we can do to slow the progression of the disease, again give you more time with loved ones,” Cook said.

Cook’s dad was diagnosed in 2020 with vascular dementia.

He said his father’s disease is too far along now for the drug to help him, but Cook is glad to know it could be a game changer for other families.

“It’s very exciting to see there are new treatments on the horizon, we have gone from very little to no treatments to as many as 4 possibly by the end of the year,” Cook stated.

This new drug is still in phase three and has not been FDA-approved, but Kirsten Dickins said this research is groundbreaking.

“This isn’t a silver bullet, but we do see, but we do see it is buying those individuals more time,” Dickins said.

As David Cook soaks in as much time as he can with his father, he knows this is only solving one piece of the mission for a cure, for other families.

“To be able to just have more time with my dad you know and sorry, it would’ve been huge,” Cook said.