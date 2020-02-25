Living Well: $49 heart screening at Arkansas Heart Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– All month long, the Arkansas Heart Hospital is encouraging people to get screened through its Keep the Beat educational program.

Jeff Toliver was encouraged to get his heart check after seeing signs about it all over the hospital campus.

“You know we feel great, we’re healthy, we eat right, we exercise, but it never hurts just to make sure,” says Jeff Toliver, patient.

Jeff and his wife are in their early 40’s and have a history of heart disease on both sides of their families. He said the screening process was simple. Within an hour and a half the results were in.

“They said that they had found some blockage somewhere. They narrowed it down to a particular area, so we’re going to need to do more testing which was very surprising to me,” he said.

So Jeff made some diet changes, added vitamins to his routine and continues to exercise regularly. All month long, Nurse Practitioner Melanie Amick says the hospital has been working to get more people screened so they can learn valuable information on their heart health, and identify risks for heart disease often before symptoms occur.

“If you do have any shortness of breath of activity or you have a history of high blood pressure or diabetes or lack of physical activity then absolutely, you should go get checked out,” says Melanie Amick, Nurse Practitioner.

Melanie points out, Arkansas is among the top five states for heart disease related deaths. That’s why it’s the hospital’s mission to help patients take preventative actions.

“Identifying your risk and taking action that can prevent a future heart attack or stroke is imperative,” says Melanie.

For Jeff, he has a mindset of being more proactive than reactive when it comes to his health.

“You know it’s just time. We are not bulletproof forever and so as we get older I think we have to make adjustments in our lifestyle,” he explains.

Instead of $99 dollars, the heart screening is $49 bucks this month. This is for people who are 30 years old and older who meet the qualifications. You can learn more here: https://www.arheart.com/medical-services/keep-the-beat/