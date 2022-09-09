LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One confirmed case of Monkeypox was found at Little Rock Southwest High School. Those who were exposed to the virus were immediately contacted via letter.

The letter was sent out by the Little Rock School District to all parents, staff, and students to notify them of the confirmed case at their school, and also to tell them what symptoms to look out for.

School officials for LRSD are working side by side with the Arkansas Department of Health and following their guidelines. The district is unable to comment on the specific case.

Doctor Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health said, “with this outbreak, this virus is mainly spread through close skin to skin contact” and assured us that this virus is not like COVID-19.