LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering online courses that teach introductory skills for meditation and mindfulness.

The course, called Koru Mindfulness, is an introduction to mindfulness meditation and stress-management skills. The course is intended to help participants experience life with kindness and without judgment.

The course will be offered in February and March.

UAMS said that the UAMS Mindfulness Program’s certified instructors have taught Koru Mindfulness to students, faculty and trainees at UAMS since 2017. Now, the course is also available to the public.

To register for the course, visit Mindfulness.UAMS.edu.