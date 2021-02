LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is kicking off its Black History Month programming starting Friday.

The commission is holding a virtual event starting at noon titled “Living Witness to History” with Mother Annie Abrams.

This is the first of a month-long slate of virtual events for Black History Month the commission is holding.

To learn more about the commission and its efforts, head to ARKingDream.org.