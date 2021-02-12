At the Movies: “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Minari”

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) - Resilient. Strength. Purpose. These are just some of the words chosen by those highlighted in the Power of Unity photo series by Social Justice For Us.

Social Justice For Us (SJFU) is a grassroots non-profit organization that focuses on uplifting the voices of marginalized people in the Upper Peninsula. This includes the Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities.