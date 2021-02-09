Black History Month with UAPB: Kevin Cole & Smokie Norful

LITTLE ROCK — The 17th Annual Midsouth Summit Black Expo, presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), will celebrate Black history month with a free event highlighting health education and family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s virtual expo, themed “The Time for Health is now,” is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 27 with a medical drive-thru at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. The event will stream live on the UAMS Midsouth Black Expo pages on Facebook and YouTube.