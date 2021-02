WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) recognized the service and sacrifice of the late Benjamin Haymon, a WWII veteran who served in the Pacific Theater, in ‘Salute to Veterans,’ a series recognizing the military service of Arkansans.

Haymon shared memories from his life’s experiences during an interview with a member of Boozman’s staff for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project on November 21, 2019.