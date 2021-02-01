Conway High School students launch virtual black history museum

CONWAY, Ark. – Students at Conway High School are set to debut a collaborative project online that is designed in conjunction with Black History Month.

The experience called “2021: A Year of Triumph” is the debut on the Black History Museum.

The Black History Museum is a virtual experience that allows visitors to explore student-created projects to learn more about Black history. The website is designed to look like a real museum—there are research articles, presentations, art pieces, musical compositions, poetry, and more.

Students were given freedom to pick topics they were interested in, giving them ownership and appreciation for the historical content. Conway High School History Teacher Brick Cullum says this project helps students relate to one another.

“The Black History Museum from its earliest stages was conceived as a way to let the students take control of a conversation that we all need to be a part of. When we appreciate and understand more about Black History, we appreciate and understand our fellow human beings so much more clearly. It’s all about value and caring for each of our kids.“

Planning for the project began back in August when Cullum sat down with his students and asked for their input. The online platform, adapted for COVID-19 precautions, meant all students, both onsite and virtual, could fully participate in the Museum.

“There are quite literally hundreds of student voices represented in the project. Each student in the African American History courses (roughly 100 students total) created exhibits for the museum and participated in discussions of theme, layout, etc. Beyond this, 10th-12th grade English classes created various contributions accounting for hundreds of student submissions. Orchestra students recorded music for the website and did research too. There were really so many different young people who were able to shape what their vision of the project was, which made it really fun to work on over the course of the year.“

Guests are invited to visit the Black History Museum at this link:

https://sites.google.com/conwayschools.info/2021-a-year-of-triumph/home

Visitors can see original student artwork and read poetry, essays, and student reflections on a variety of Black History topics.

“It’s a collection of what young people wanted to create to demonstrate their appreciation for and love of Black history,” says Cullum. “Young people have a voice. We owe them to hear it. I’m really proud of the kids.”