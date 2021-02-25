LR native leaves stamp on cosmetic tattoo industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A little rock native is leaving her mark on the tattoo industry by running the only accredited permanent cosmetics institute in the United States. Ebony Kimbrough opened EK Professionals Microblading and Permanent Cosmetics in 2016. While there are other microblading institutes in the country, Kimbrough said they are not accredited.

That status means the students can receive financial aid, just like they would at other colleges and universities. Since opening in 2016, more than 300 students have graduated from the institute. Kimbrough said some have gone on to become permanent cosmetic artists for Miss Arkansas and Miss America.

Kimbrough said she was the first Black woman tattoo artist in Arkansas.

Click here for more information on EK Professionals and to find out how to enroll for classes.