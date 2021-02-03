LRCVB website celebrating black history

All month, we’re celebrating the Arkansans whose contributions to the state, the nation, and even the world have affected how we travel, how we eat, and the music and sports we enjoy. Because Black history is American history. George Cotton from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff joins us every Tuesday to introduce us to alumni who’ve risen to prominence due to the amazing triumphs in their respective fields.

Dorothy M. Hoover was a pioneer in the field of aeronautical mathematics and research. The granddaughter of slaves, she overcame the significant obstacles facing African-American women in the early part of the twentieth century to earn advanced degrees in physics and mathematics. One of her greatest achievements in aeronautical research was her contribution to the development of the "thin swept-back tapered wing," which revolutionized flight. Her life story was essentially unknown until she was briefly mentioned in the highly acclaimed book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race (2016), by Margot Lee Shetterly. Hidden Figures, which was made into a major motion picture in 2016, told the story for the first time of black women mathematicians, or "computers," who were key players in the space race. Her contribution had real-world application in the development of America's first jet fighter, the Sabre. It was the United States' first swept-wing fighter jet that could counter the similarly winged Soviet MIG in the high-speed dogfights of the Korean War. Today, every plane that flies at supersonic speed utilizes delta or swept-back tapered wings, including commercial jets, fighter planes, and the space shuttle.