LRCVB website celebrating black history

(News Release)
In conjunction with Black History Month, the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) announces the launch of a new curated content section of its website featuring local Black history, heritage, a self-guided civil rights tour, local amenities and attractions all in one location to inspire future travel to Arkansas’s capital city.
“Little Rock is known for its role in the civil rights movement with six sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail,” said LRCVB President & CEO Gretchen Hall. “While we reflect on our past, we also celebrate our exciting present with our thriving Black-owned restaurants, engaging attractions and more. As people begin to think about traveling again, this website is designed to highlight Little Rock’s Black culture and inspire future experiences,” she added.
The website has:
- U.S. Civil Rights Trail: Little Rock is home to six sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia. In fact, the city is a Top Ten Trail destination, with Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site listed as a featured stop.
- The Little Rock Nine: Little Rock was the epicenter of the 1957 desegregation crisis when nine Black students broke racial barriers by integrating the all-white Little Rock Central High School.
- NEW Self-Guided Little Rock Civil Rights Tour: Little Rock is a city where our past continues to guide our future. Tour local sites at your own pace.
- Commitment and Leadership: Little Rock is committed to ensuring a welcoming destination for all. Little Rock voters made history in 2018 when they selected Frank Scott, Jr. as the city’s first elected Black mayor.
- Black History and Culture: Little Rock is no stranger to the changing tide of history and its power to shape a community. The diverse population that calls Little Rock home helps make it a progressive destination full of things to do for all walks of life.
- Black-Owned Restaurants: One of the best ways to experience a city is through local dining. Little Rock is home to great Black-owned restaurants, including Lassis Inn — the city’s only James Beard award winning restaurant; one of only two in the entire state.
- Attractions: Walking through Little Rock is like strolling through history. Sites like the William J. Clinton Presidential Library chronicle the spread of social justice around the globe, while, just a few blocks away, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center keeps alive the memory of the Black men and women who helped build Little Rock from the ground up.