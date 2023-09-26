LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas capitol visitors have the opportunity to observe in Hispanic heritage as a new display opens.

The Consulate of Peru in Dallas, Texas, is sponsoring the Mochica Sacred Universe art display at the capitol. The art by Roxana Rivero focuses on the ancestral Moche civilization, discovered by archeologists in 2006.

Secretary of State John Thurston spoke about the display as an educational opportunity during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We have many tourists and school children come through the State Capitol from all sorts of backgrounds and our exhibit galleries add an important educational component to their visit,” Thurston said. “I am pleased that we can host this exhibit combining art, history and culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The Consulate of Peru serves north Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.