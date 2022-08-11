Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
91°
Little Rock
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Newsletters & Alerts
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Browns’ Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have …
Top Stories
Sabbatini gets another year on tour with help from …
Top Stories
Ruud routed hometown favorite Auger-Aliassime in …
Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Second chapter: Bobby Wagner already makes impact …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Remarkable Women
Donna Terrell’s Family Health
Recipes
Outdoor News
FOX16 Golf Card: Huge Savings!
Campus Spotlight
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
More Politics from The Hill
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
The Eye Center