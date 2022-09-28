President Biden’s approval rating dropped 5 points in the past week, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.

The poll found that 41 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 46 percent last week. The results are a reversal of recent weeks, during which Biden’s approval rating has risen significantly following a series of legislative successes.

Biden last month signed bipartisan legislation to increase investment in semiconductor manufacturing and to expand health care for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits while serving. He also signed a major climate, tax and health care package into law.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll found the lower approval rating comes largely from a decline in Biden’s approval among Democrats. Approval from members of the president’s party dropped from 85 percent in last week’s poll to 80 percent this week.

Biden’s approval among independents stayed roughly the same, while approval among Republicans also dropped slightly.

The margin of error for overall approval level was 2 points, and the margin for the party breakdowns was 4 points.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll released Wednesday showed Biden’s approval rating increased by 2 points, from 39 percent to 41 percent.