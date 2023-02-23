The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced another $550 million that it is putting toward addressing environmental inequity after previously outlining $100 million in funding for the issue.

Through this latest round of funding, the EPA will select up to 11 community-based nonprofits that will then dole out grants aimed at cutting pollution.

The latest round is being issued through local nonprofits as part of an effort to make it easier for communities who may not have the resources to complete a challenging federal application, the agency said.

Both programs are part of $3 billion that the Democrats’ climate, tax and healthcare bill put toward environmental justice — that is, attempts to reduce pollution-related inequality.

Studies have shown that communities of color are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, including the largest ever investment in environmental justice, we’re removing barriers and moving faster to deliver this unprecedented relief to the communities who need it most,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a written statement.