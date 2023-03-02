Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of nomination votes on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is receiving treatment for shingles at a hospital in her home state, she said in a statement on Thursday.

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” Feinstein, 89, said.

Shingles is a nonlife-threatening illness and usually occurs in older adults who had a chickenpox infection, sometimes decades earlier. The virus can resurface after being dormant for years, leading the patient to endure rashes and, in some cases, more rare symptoms of facial paralysis, deafness and blindness.