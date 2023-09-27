Republican presidential candidates jumped quickly to make an impression from the start of the second debate Wednesday in Simi Valley, Calif., talking over and taking jabs at one another, lending a chaotic tone to the night.

The boisterous debate started less than an hour after former President Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, headlined an event in Michigan.

Seven candidates, all polling well behind Trump, met the Republican National Committee criteria to participate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump, meanwhile, again did not join the debate, instead delivering a speech to autoworkers near Detroit, amid the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

