President Biden’s son Hunter Biden lashed out at conservative media and political figures for what he called the “weaponization” of his struggles with addiction, arguing it could have a negative effect on millions of other Americans trying to get sober.

Hunter Biden penned a USA Today op-ed, marking a rare public comment from the president’s son, in which he directly said conservatives have used his addiction to launch a “vile and sustained disinformation campaign” against the president.

“My experience is not a unique one. At least 20 million Americans today suffer from substance abuse disorder. I don’t know a family that hasn’t been impacted in some way by addiction. What is distinct about my situation is that I’m the son of the president of the United States,” Hunter Biden wrote.

“My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago — charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware,” he continued.

Hunter Biden last month pleaded not guilty to charges relating to concealing drug use when buying a weapon after an initial plea deal in the matter fell apart.

At the same time, Hunter Biden’s business dealings, as well as salacious old photos and videos he took while dealing with substance abuse, have been used by GOP lawmakers and conservative media pushing allegations of wrongdoing by the president.

“What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me and my addiction,” Hunter Biden wrote.

He pointed to The New York Post, which he said runs an average of two stories per day about him and that coverage of him on Fox News has outpaced airtime given to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is running for president.

Hunter Biden also singled out associates of former President Trump, including Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, for displaying nude photos of him and dehumanizing him.

“The weaponization of my addiction by partisan and craven factions represents a real threat to those desperate to get sober but are afraid of what may await them if they do,” Hunter Biden wrote.

President Biden has repeatedly said he is proud of Hunter Biden for overcoming his addiction issues while declining to weigh in on his son’s legal issues.

The Trump campaign in 2020 sought to make Hunter Biden a central part of their attacks on President Biden, attempting to paint the entire Biden family as corrupt. Hunter Biden’s business dealings in particular have been central to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into the president, though they have yet to produce concrete evidence of wrongdoing.