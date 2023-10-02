The civil fraud trial into former President Trump’s business dealings that could jeopardize control over some of his most famed properties has wrapped up for the day.

A judge last week determined Trump had been liable for fraud for inflating the value of some of his properties in order to secure business loans and insurance policies. Trump himself showed up to court Monday morning and sat through a trial hearing that lasted more than six hours.

Monday’s trial marked the start of a long legal road ahead for Trump, who also faces a combined 91 charges in four criminal cases and several other civil cases.

See below for a recap from New York.