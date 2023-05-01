MCGEHEE, Ark. – A World War II museum in McGehee preserving the stories of forced relocation will commemorate its 10-year anniversary on May 4 highlighted by a former camp resident who went on to stardom.

The McGehee Japanese American Internment Museum will hold a ceremony at 1 p.m. at the museum’s South Railroad Street location. Officials said the event would include 200 former internees and family members traveling from California.

A special guest will be Star Trek actor and former Arkansas internment camp resident George Takei, who will provide remembrance and remarks. Takei had been in the Rower, Arkansas, camp when he was 5 years old.

The museum is in the city’s historic railroad depot. It contains the exhibit “Against Their Will,” created by students of UA Little Rock and donated by the Delta Cultural Center of Helena, featuring photographs, stories and artifacts.

Museum officials said 17,000 Japanese Americans were relocated to Arkansas during World War II. Over 120,000 Japanese Americans were displaced nationally, the majority coming from California.