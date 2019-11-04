Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Cabot High lead singer signs with Razorbacks baseball
Top Stories
One person injured after shooting in North Little Rock
Woman in serious condition after shooting at LR apartment complex
Big Country Chateau attorney in court again; some renters still without gas
Case file details man’s online pursuit of who he thought was an underage girl
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Prescott throws for 3 TDs as Cowboys beat Giants again
Top Stories
Nets withstand Ingram’s big game, hold off Pelicans 135-125
Top Stories
Trout, Bregman, Semien AL MVP award finalists
MadBum gets qualifying offer, Martinez stays with Red Sox
Madison Bumgarner receives qualifying offer from Giants
Martinez declines to opt out of contract, stays with Red Sox
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Dollarway School District
Home for the Holidays
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
How to set a budget for holiday spending
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays