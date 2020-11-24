Arkansas MLK Commission giving away food for families in need for Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will be providing food to be thankful for this holiday season.

“Operation Appreciation Hunger Relief” will be presenting two frozen free Cornish hens per vehicle to families in need and other food that can be prepared for Thanksgiving dinner. They say they will be giving out food until they run out.

The drive-through only event will be from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the back parking lot of 906 Broadway in Little Rock.

The event is in partnership with radio stations KIPR-FM 92.3, KPZK-FM 102.5 and KOKY-FM 102.1.

