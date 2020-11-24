Holidays on Main coming to downtown Little Rock, along with online Christmas tree lighting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The holidays will be on full display on Main Street in downtown Little Rock.

The festive holiday celebration, Holidays on Main, will be a COVID-safe contactless drive-through wonderland that will be free and open to the public from Monday, November 30 through early January. Featuring a high-tech tree, holiday scenes, lights and decorations in Union Plaza and running along Main Street.

Holidays on Main is being put together for all ages and faiths to enjoy; with sets designed and crafted by the Arkansas Repertory Theater and special effects by CWP Productions

With the traditional Bright the Night public tree lighting not happening this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, Little Rock Zoo, and Simmons Bank teamed up to bring the event, not only to downtown but also with an online event for all to experience.

A livestreamed tree-lighting will feature Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., DLRP Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom, and Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui on the evening of Monday, Nov. 30 (exact time to be announced). The livestream can be watched via the City of Little Rock’s YouTube page and Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Facebook page.

“The goal is for people to come downtown, enjoy the outdoor holiday lights experience, pop into a local restaurant or shop, enjoy dinner, maybe get some holiday shopping done,” Holmstrom said, “and just to try to give people some sense of normalcy and joy during an anything-but-normal year.”

