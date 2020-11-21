(WIVB)– When the taste buds aren’t tempted by turkey, maybe choose ‘churkey.’
Popeyes’ Thanksgiving feast swapped out the traditional bird with its original chicken recipe instead.
The fast-food delivery even arrives disguised in turkey packaging.
The fried feast includes eight pieces of chicken, a large side and four biscuits for just under $20.
Popeyes partnered with Uber, so you can have your ‘churkey’ delivered to your doorstep.
LATEST POSTS:
- Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
- FDA announces advisory committee meeting to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine approval
- EPA: $3.2M awarded to Arkansas for water quality protection