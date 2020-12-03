SAU celebrates the holidays with traditional holiday light display

MAGNOLIA, Ark.- While the annual Celebration of Lights ceremony won’t be held this year, Southern Arkansas University will still offer its festive holiday lighting displays throughout campus. The lighting displays will be turned on at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and will remain lit each evening throughout the holiday season.

From the large tree at Overstreet Hall to the Bell Tower and Centennial tree, to colorful displays at the Alumni Center, the Mulerider Activity Center, and Greek Theatre, the traditional displays will light up the campus.

“Even though we can’t have our annual lighting ceremony, we are excited to still bring this wonderful tradition to the community,” said Brad Stout, director of Student Affairs Facilities. “We encourage everyone to drive through campus and enjoy the lights.”

