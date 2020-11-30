TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas Nearing Full Strength For Missouri After Playing Shorthanded Against LSU
- Department of Work Force Services struggles to keep up with record-high unemployment in Arkansas
- Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home
- Arkansas’ Updated Depth Chart for Missouri
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan