CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – A jury in Cleveland County needed little time to deliberate before returning a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of shooting a hole in a water tower honoring Johnny Cash.

Jurors found Timothy Sled guilty on a felony charge of impairing the operation of a vital public facility as well as first-degree criminal mischief.

The water tower in Kingsland features a silhouette of Cash, a native son and country music icon. News of the issue with the water tower first broke in May of 2022, when city officials discovered the hole in the tower making it look as though the Man in Black was relieving himself.

“Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area,” Mayor Luke Neal explained at the time.

Sled, a Kingsland resident, was identified as suspect in the case just days later.

News of the leaking legend made national headlines and became fodder for late night jokes, including a feature on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It was not funny for local leaders, though, with the leak causing close to 30,000 gallons of water to flow into the dirt every day until it was repaired, costing the town a lot of water and leaving a negative impact on residents.

Neal said the total bill for the town was about $200 per day, which was on top of a $5,000 repair cost.