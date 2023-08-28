SEARCY, Ark. – An Arkansas city is being recognized for its display of the Christmas spirit.

Officials said the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas event is set to be featured in Southern Living’s 2024 Cutest Christmas Towns section.

Holiday of Lights Committee Chair Tonia Hale expressed the excitement of organizers being recognized for their efforts.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Southern Living to our beloved Searcy Holiday of Lights,” Hale said. “Our event has always been about creating magical moments for families and friends, and having Southern Living recognize and celebrate our efforts on a national level is truly an honor.”

Searcy Holiday of Lights is organized by volunteers and local organizations to bring the spirit of Christmas to Searcy

The event features light displays, carriage rides, a Christmas display replica of the White County Courthouse and more.

Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said the town being featured in the magazine shows the dedication that volunteers have to turn Searcy into a prime holiday spot.

“Searcy has a long-standing tradition of coming together to turn our city into a Christmas wonderland,” Faulkner said. “Being featured in Southern Living is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our community. We are excited to showcase our unique attractions, from the captivating light displays and carriage rides to the festive replica of the White County Courthouse.”

For more information and event updates, visit the official Searcy Holiday of Lights website.