Several LR schools still closed due to damages from recent snowstorm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Major repairs are needed for several Little Rock schools following the snow storm.

Five campuses are closed while repairs are being made.

HAPPENING NOW: I am doing a zoom interview with LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore to talk about the five schools that are still closed from damage. pic.twitter.com/KOj3ftK8xl — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 23, 2021

“When you have a one hundred year storm that’s so dramatic then you couple that with aging buildings, you’re going to end up having some problems,” said Superintendent Mike Poore, LRSD.

Jefferson Elementary, Watson Elementary, Cloverdale Middle, Pulaski Heights Elementary and Pulaski Heights Middle are all closed this week while crews are drying out the schools and making repairs.

More damage at an LRSD school following the crazy snow storm. pic.twitter.com/64bxnEpKGI — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 23, 2021

Jefferson, Watson and Cloverdale are all expected to be open next week.

Jefferson Elementary School.

Flooding in a classroom and bathroom. The district said there was standing water in several areas of the building.

Jefferson Elementary is closed this week. pic.twitter.com/CusRQXllj9 — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 23, 2021

Superintendent Mike Poore said over at Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle school it’s a different story. The damage was so extensive that it’s unclear when the campus will reopen.

“We not only had water pipes that broke but we also lost all electricity to the campus,” said Poore.

The campuses still have no electricity or running water.

Poore said the district is exploring other options for in person learning starting Monday.