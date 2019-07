ABOUT US

When you need a battery, of any size, for any device, come to your neighborhood Interstate All Battery Center. With more than 16,000 portable power solutions we truly have Every Battery for Every Need.

Since 1952, America has trusted the Interstate brand for quality batteries and Outrageously Dependable service. Not only will our experts make it easy to find just the right battery, but we can handle all your battery recycling needs as well! Come in today!