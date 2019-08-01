Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Beer, wine to be sold during Razorback football games
Top Stories
WORKING 4 YOU: Benton woman claims to be victim of a security company scam
Family caught in crossfire
A baby survives 100 foot fall from cliff
Family: System ‘failed’ 22-year-old before he was shot by police
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Fangio coaches after kidney stone issue, Denver wins
Top Stories
A-State holds Media Day
Top Stories
Cole extends win streak to 9 games, Astros beat Indians 7-1
Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central
LEADING OFF: Paxton gets Red Sox rematch, May Day in LA
An, Im share lead at 62 after 1st round of Wyndham
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, issue warning for people living near Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W
Investigations
WORKING 4 YOU: Benton woman claims to be victim of a security company scam