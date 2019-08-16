FOX16 INVESTIGATES: Potential AC scam bilks man of hundreds of dollars

REDFIELD, Ark. – When Perry Campbell is off work, you can find him in his garage fixing up cars, but in order to continue his passion during the brutal Arkansas summer, he needs air conditioning.

“It’s too hot. You can’t do anything. It’s miserable. This is a metal building. Even though it’s insulated, still, you got to have AC,” Campbell said.

Three months ago he said he contacted a company called Charlie’s Heating and Air to install his HVAC unit.

“When I first met him, he drove up out here. He was a couple days late getting here to do some measurements and stuff,” Campbell explained. “When he got here, he didn’t even have a tape measure. He didn’t even have a pen and paper to even take the measurements.”

Campbell said that should have been a red flag, but he continued doing business with him anyway. He verbally agreed to give him nearly $600 to order the material.

“He ordered the material from Airflow in Jacksonville and never went to pick up the order,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he vanished with his money, leaving him high and dry and hot.

“That’s stealing. That’s stealing. That’s just like somebody broke in your house. Same thing. Theft of property,” Campbell said.



FOX16 was with Campbell as he tried to call the company to get answers. The call went directly to a recording that said, “The person you are calling cannot accept calls at this time. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Campbell said the technician also told him he was licensed and bonded, so FOX16 checked online and could not find any record of the company. Campbell wanted to come forward and warn others so they do not fall for the same potential scam.

“I work hard for my money and if I just want to throw it away, let me throw it away myself. I don’t need any help,” Campbell said.

Campbell ended up having to pay even more money to get his HVAC system installed. He also filed a police report with the Redfield Police Department. The police chief told FOX16 since this is a civil case, there was not much they could do about it.