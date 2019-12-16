Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Fire destroyed an Altheimer home, damaged another
Top Stories
Bike giveaway continuing Southwest Little Rock tradition, but more bikes are needed
Fatal accident leaves one man dead
CWD-positive deer found in Independence County
Christmas miracle: Kentucky teen gets new heart, kidney at Children’s Hospital in Ohio
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The substituted substitute: Kean humiliated by cruel call
Top Stories
US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard’s footsteps
Top Stories
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss
Allen’s fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills
Mavs star Doncic won’t play at Bucks because of ankle injury
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics