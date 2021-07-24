Goo-goo for gold: Nurses knit mini Olympic uniforms for newborns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — Nurses at a Missouri hospital hand-crotched uniforms for a miniature Olympic opening ceremony featuring the hospital’s tiniest athletes.

St. Luke’s in Kansas City hosted the mock mini opening ceremony for baby athletes complete with an Olympic flame-lighting. Footage shows the parents scoring the athletes and nurses running through the halls with the “Olympic torch.”

“Our St. Luke’s coaches passed the torch to kick off the Olympic Celebration and recognize our newest gold-medal babies,” the hospital wrote in a press release.

The miniature athletes represented a multitude of Olympic sports including swimming, boxing, basketball and gymnastics. The families got to keep the handmade outfits.

The hospital even made gold medals for all the Olympians.