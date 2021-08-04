Greenbrier welcomes home Olympic silver medalist Kayle Browning after masterful performance in Tokyo

GREENBRIER, Ark. – Olympic silver medalist trap shooter Kayle Browning has returned home from Tokyo and the city of Greenbrier is celebrating her homecoming.

On Wednesday the city is honoring the Wooster native with the Kayle Browning, Red, White and Blue Day, joining the city of Wooster, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce in hosting the celebration at the Hershel Hall event center at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will conclude with a special declaration, keys to the city of Greenbrier and Wooster, and a meet and greet with Kayle.

The 28-year-old Browning took aim in Tokyo for Team USA and comes home to Faulkner County as a silver medalist after hitting 19 straight shots after missing three of her first four shots but missed two more before hitting 14 of her last 15.

“This young lady has worked entirely too hard for us not to rally together and celebrate her achievements. She not only represents our local community, but the entire state of Arkansas, and of course Team USA!” event organizer Ashton Pruitt said. “It is an extremely rare thing to say, we have an Olympic medalist right here in our own back yard. I hope everyone can come out and celebrate her return from Tokyo.”

