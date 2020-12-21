Job Alert: Administration, environmental, maintenance and more

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Campus Police

JOB DUTIES:

The Administrative Specialist will report to the Public Safety Supervisor and provide general clerical duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Filing. Answer phone calls. Maintain and Document Records. Process incoming and outgoing mail. At times go to the post office and pick up mail for processing. This includes download mail machine when needed; total mail amounts at the end of each month; do bulk mail processing when needed; do BRM (Business Mail Reply) when needed. Assist students, faculty, and staff with questions or information needs of the campus. Data entry to include reports of campus violation tickets and warning tickets. Fill out tickets with all information and turn into the Business office for processing. Hand out and assist with paperwork to students for the Appeals Request form. Assist officers with various job duties. Prepare and mail letters for Law Enforcement Training classes to be held on the campus. Contact other ASU departments of any need to know information. Keep Officers personnel files current, adding new certificates, etc. when needed. Handle incoming and outgoing faxes for the Campus Police department. Keeping in contact with Commission on Law Enforcement Standard and Training. Update the Campus Police Daily Activity Report and entering totals each day and totaling this at the end of the month and filing the report. Keep Campus Police Daily Radio Log and filing the report at the end of each month. Keep Sex Offender list current and adding information as it becomes available, checking list with student enrollment list each semester. Activate the Emergency Alert System Use a P-Card for purchasing office supplies Coordinate NCIC/ACIC records with the Beebe Police department Issue student mail boxes

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc, plus 12 to 18 months related experience or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,412

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Environmental Professional (Air Specialist)

POSITION DETAILS:

Function as the site Subject Matter Expert (SME) for air related compliance and regulatory issues dependent on areas of functional expertise and experience. Responsible for overall environmental compliance management system that documents requirements, how compliance is assured, record location, and responsibility. Conduct training to support air compliance management activities. Provide permitting support for facility in air areas to ensure consistency in evaluating and permitting strategic projects. Maintain up-to-date knowledge of existing and proposed federal, state and local environmental regulations to ensure continued compliance with regulatory and permit requirements. Must have the ability to forecast the impact of regulatory changes on facility operations and advise and recommend to management effective methods to implement changes. Assist with air emission calculations, including the development of new and improved methodologies.

Oversee site air compliance program (stack testing). Provide written and verbal regulatory guidance to operations and management when needed. Deliver presentations to employees and industry groups as needed. Assist the facility in replying to Agency inquiries and enforcement actions. Participate in Corporate environmental audits as needed. Perform all duties following safety guidelines established by the Company. Prepares governmental reports and participates in representation with outside agencies. Reviews work of others. Reviews and analyzes data to ensure continuous compliance with internal and external requirements. Support the corporate and site’s RC14001 program. Participate in root cause analysis of potential or actual air incidents. Coordinate/manage the work activities of consultants, vendors, and contractors performing environmental air work. Ensure that all plans and procedures meet regulatory requirements and appropriate for plant air activities. Coordinates air related project activities with operating and other technical units to facilitate participation of appropriate resources in project completion. Studies and recommends unique solutions to address specific environmental issues and actively participates on project teams to facilitate the implementation of projects.

Provides complete and timely submittals of all required agency reports within areas of responsibility. Coordinates and conducts field assessments of environmental issues to ensure all operational activities are consistent with the needs of the organization and requirements of governmental regulatory agencies. Assists, advises, and trains line management and operating personnel in environmental related job procedures and practices, record keeping and communications, monitoring and inspections, and responses to incidents and emergencies. Participates on investigation teams for selected environmental incidents. Assists in the preparation of capital and expense budgets as related to air compliance. Obtains permits and approval in area of responsibility. Serves as contact for air emission event notifications. Performs complex assignments often involving development of unique solutions to environmental problems because of the variables involved. Interprets principles requiring, theories, and concepts of a scientific specialty, and regulatory requirements, on a broad basis.

JOB LOCATION: Magnolia, AR 71753

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Cornerstone Processing LLC.

JOB TITLE: Various Poultry Processing Positions

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Various positions available in a new Poultry Processing Plant in Pine Bluff. Maintenance, Processing, Packing, Shipping, Security and Quality Control. Pay depends on position and will be discussed. Complete an application at the Pine Bluff Workforce center to be picked up by the employer.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

HOW TO APPLY:

Through recruiter: You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )



