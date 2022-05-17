DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Virtual

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Start building your CDL career today. Find great training and work opportunities from different vendors. Your future begins today.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO REGISTER.

JOB TITLE: Multiple openings

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Looking for a job with a socially responsible retailer where you can do some good for yourself and the community? At Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, the work you do will make a difference. We have a variety of job openings throughout the state.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas offers full and part-time positions, competitive wages, and benefits packages that can include health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, vacation, holidays, sick leave and 403b retirement plans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATIO & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLES: Various roles

WHAT: Cinemark Theaters is looking to hire for various roles across the nation in anticipation of a busy and exciting summer moviegoing season.

Whether it’s the first role out of college, or a fun summer job, Cinemark Theaters has a position for all movie lovers.

Some of the perks for working at Cinemark include:

Free movies & discounts

Flexible schedules

Fun environment

Tuition reimbursement

And much more

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OPEN ROLES, INCLUDING REQUIREMENTS & THEATRE LOCATIONS.

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative

POSITION SUMMARY:

Service customer accounts using the following responsibilities and functions.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensures Health & Safety is the number one goal by following policies, processes, and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Acts as the customer primary point of contact

Responsible for inside sales for increase revenue for territory.

Requires regulatory understanding of generator requirements.

Builds sustainable relationships and trust with customers.

Handles customer inquires and questions regarding company services, cost of services, and proper completion of required paperwork.

Drum calling to increase route efficiency.

May revise and ensures completeness of waste profile forms direct from customers. Submits paperwork in a timely manner to appropriate approval department.

Reviews, prints and mails new quotes to customer. Request and files a signed copy of the quotation. Follows up on new quotes with customer.

Understands when to elevate issues.

Customer retention through routine communication with the customer to ensure service satisfaction and resolve any items.

Provide/develop solutions for all customer needs

Promotes service offerings to existing customers.

Follow up on new approvals to schedule as soon as possible.

Does profit and cost analysis on new and current business, ensures that most profitable disposal method is being used. Work on increasing margin dollars.

May be required to service customers until 5:00 pm Mountain and Pacific Time

May take waste orders from customers, submit scheduling forms to schedulers. May complete appropriate shipping paperwork, manifest, labels, etc.

Assists with customer tours of Heritage facilities.

Handles any non-conforming waste situation in a timely manner.

A minimal amount of travel may be required (up to 2 times per year)

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

If Internal, High School Diploma or its equivalent required. 4 Year Degree is preferred. 1 year of Heritage experience from a Customer Service or a Technical role is required, as evidenced by a consecutive score of 3 or greater on previous evaluations (minimum of 2 evaluation periods). If External, High School Diploma or its equivalent required. 4 Year Degree is preferred. 3 years of work experience with 2 years of Customer Service experience or a Technical role in an office setting is required.

KNOWLEDGE & ABILITIES:

Excellent interpersonal skills necessary to effectively communicate with internal and external customers. Strong decision making skills. Strong writing skills. Strong time management and organizational skills. Excellent phone contact handling skills and be an active listener. Execute patience under pressure, stay polite even in stressful situations. Basic knowledge of environmental business preferred. Strong working knowledge of computers. Basic knowledge of DOT and RCRA Regulations and terms. Regular and predictable attendance is an essential function of this job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Baker

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

We wouldn’t be Panera without our Bakers.

We’re not just Panera, we’re Panera Bread—and it’s our Bakers who keep us stocked with the delicious pastries and fresh breads we’re known for. Come be the heart and soul of our entire cafe.

As a Baker at Panera, your job is to:

Bake all the fresh bread and pastries your cafe needs each day.

Maintain our high standards for flavor and quality, using 100% real ingredients.

Perform stocking, food prep, cleaning, and sanitation tasks as needed.

Help build our culture of Warmth, Belonging, Growth, and Trust.

Step in and support your manager and team.

Are you friendly, motivated, and hard-working? Up for a challenge? Ready to grow? If so, you’ll thrive on our team.

This job is for you if:

You love baking, even if you’re a beginner. (6 to 8 weeks of training provided)

You enjoy both working alone and with a team.

You’re a self-starter who can meet goals with limited supervision.

You like the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.

You have excellent organizational and time-management skills.

You want to partner with a fun, energized team that can work hard and laugh often.

You’re committed to food safety and health safety.

You are at least 18 years of age.

You’re passionate about our Guiding Values and Behaviors: Warmth for guests: Making people smile Bold thoughts, brave actions: Learning, growing, and taking risks Own it: Finding solutions and taking initiative Win together: Working (and winning) as a team Inspire and celebrate: Having fun and celebrating success Rooted in respect: Seeing the best in others



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.