Job Alert for the week of Nov. 16: Construction, Manager & more

EMPLOYER: Murphy USA

JOB TITLE: Category Manager, Dispensed Beverage

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71731

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Category Manager Dispensed Beverage will be responsible for the creation and ongoing implementation and execution of all dispensed beverage programs and initiatives. They will lead all merchandising initiatives for these categories and will determine the merchandise product mix, placement, set merchandise pricing and negotiate rates. The Category Manager Dispensed Beverage will analyze existing business and be responsible for innovating and continuous revenue generation from their assigned categories.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 3 years related experience and/or training, and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

EMPLOYER: CenterPoint Energy

JOB TITLE: Construction & Maintenance Technician I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a C&M Technician I, you will perform company field operations including manual labor and other duties necessary to accomplish the installation, repair, construction and maintenance of natural gas distribution systems.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High school or GED

Valid driver’s license

Work outdoors on a daily basis in all types of weather conditions

Must be available to respond to emergencies during and after normal working hours.

Must live within 30 minutes from reporting office in Pine Bluff, AR.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION & SKILLS:

Welding

Commercial Drivers License (CDL)

Field services/operations

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Able to exert up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, and/or a minimal amount of force frequently to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects.

Able to use a variety of hand tools and power tools, including picks, shovels, sharpshooters, pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, bolt cutters, pavement saws, jack hammers, air guns, etc.

Able to operate a motor vehicle and heavy equipment and the ability to enter and exit vehicle unassisted.

Able to operate a personal computer, either desktop or laptop.

Able to stand, walk, stoop, kneel or crouch for extended periods of time.

Able to exert routine physical effort on a daily basis.

EMPLOYER: ABM Industries, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Project Manager

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72118

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for the day-to-day operation and administrative activities to ensure conformance to contract requirements. Develops and implements cost control measures and level of service standards to ensure compliance with customer specifications / contract requirements for assigned building. Oversees inspections, quality control measures, and the inventory control of equipment and supplies for the assigned building.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or GED.

